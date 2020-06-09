Agnes Stewart, 94, of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at the Trinity Nursing Home in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday June 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Grenora, ND. Father Joseph Evinger will officiate, and interment will follow in the Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Cemetery, Hanks, ND. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, June 14, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday evening, June 14, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
