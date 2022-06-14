Agnes Sophie Johnson, 101 of Inver Grove Heights, MN formerly of Watford City, North Dakota passed away June 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the NC Little Memorial Hospice in Edina, MN. She was born on May 23, 1921, to Eivind and Louise Skjelvik at their family homestead south of Watford City, ND. She was baptized and confirmed at the 1st Lutheran Church. She attended school in the country and graduated with honors from Watford City High School. She worked at the ASCS office, and for the county agent while caring for her parents.
She met Arthur (Artie) Johnson and quickly fell in love and married on Valentine’s Day 1958. They were blessed with one son, Lynden. Agnes loved being a farm wife and taking care of the many day to day chores. She was an amazing cook and baker. Always having a full supply of treats for company and the neighborhood children which she adored. Agnes always was a servant who cared for others unconditionally. Artie and Agnes transitioned to town in the winter months in 1967, and still kept farming until he passed in 2000. At that point, Agnes poured her heart into quilting, making over 100 in one year alone! Agnes made over 1300 quilts, by herself, for the Lutheran World Relief. Pouring out her love and compassion, with every stitch and thread, to those in need. Agnes was a longtime member of the 1st Lutheran Church of Watford City and Banks 1st Lutheran Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, watching the Minnesota Twins, and especially spending time with her family.
Agnes transitioned to Inver Glen Senior Living in Minnesota in 2018 to be close to her family, and participate in every holiday and birthday celebration. Agnes blessed many special people in her life with her values, faith, and love.
Agnes is survived by her son, Lynden (Kathy); her grandson, Aaron (Amber) Johnson; her granddaughter, Angela (Brian) Hauth; her great-grandchildren, Carter Johnson, Kendall Johnson, Ethan Hauth, and Olivia Hauth; her nieces, Kathy (Tom) Brusati, Jeanette Richardson, and Laura (Denny) West; her nephews, Steve Skjelvik, Dennis (Vonnie) Johnson, and Russ (Sandy) Johnson, and her sister-in-law, Lavern Skjelvik.
Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Artie; her brothers, Henry, Ernest, and Arvild (Joanne) and her niece, Karen Sattoriva.
Memorial contributions can be made in Agnes’s name to the First Lutheran Church, 212 2nd Street, NW Watford City, ND 58854.
Agnes Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 at the First Lutheran Church of Watford City, 212 2nd Street NW, Watford City, ND. Burial will follow at the Banks Lutheran Cemetery in Watford City, ND. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 with a Family Service at 6:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND.
The Funeral Service will be live streamed
