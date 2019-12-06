Agnes Manger, 95, of rural Grenora, ND, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Pastor Zachariah Shipman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Petri Churchyard, South of Grenora. A family service open to the public will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm at funeral home and one hour prior to service time at the church.