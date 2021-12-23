Agnes J (Owan) Nichol, 90, longtime Williston, ND, and Fromberg MT, resident, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas. Beck Funeral Home of Cedar Park, TX is assisting the family. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm Central, Sunday, December 26, 2021 and can be streamed online through www.beckchapels.com Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at same website.
Daughter of Charles (Charlie) and Rose (Seeb) Owan, Agnes was born January 24, 1931, at her parents’ farmhouse in Bonetrail, North Dakota. The second of six children, she grew up on the family farm and attended grade school at Cow Creek Township School until the family moved to Williston, North Dakota in 1945. She attended and graduated from Williston High School.
Agnes held various positions in Williston’s business community; she was the bookkeeper for her brothers at Owan Imports after which she worked at Montana Dakota Utilities. She was also legal secretary for Vern Neff of the law firm Bjella, Jestrab, Neff and Pippin; then she worked for her brothers again for many years as part of Owan Realty in Williston.
Agnes married Jim Nichol on Nov 3, 1973. In 1985, she and Jim moved from Williston to Fromberg, Montana, where they settled into the Blue Water Ranch. For more than 30 years, Aggie and Jim raised cattle and sheep and farmed multiple crops of hay each year. Aggie’s fondest memories were when they had visitors at the ranch; she would love to cook large meals of Lebanese and traditional foods and after a meal, there were always numerous fishing poles ready for the trout stream that ran in her backyard!
Aggie was a member of Fromberg United Methodist Church and regularly volunteered at Fromberg and Bridger Senior Centers and delivered many meals throughout the county. She was also very active in Bridger Rodeo over the years and truly enjoyed watching the youth participate! She was a loving wife and mother, an amazing sister and sister-in-law, favorite aunt, cousin, niece and wonderful friend. Aggie would want you to remember her through her quick wit and humor, her home-cooked meals and sweets, and her greeting you with “Hi Honey, where have you been?”
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Nichol; her parents, Charles Sr. and Rose Owan; siblings, Margaret Lee, Charles Owan, Vernon Owan and Abe Owan; and nieces Kathleen Lee and Maxine Lee and nephew Darren Owan. She is survived daughter, Diane (Bob) Beck, and granddaughters Amanda Beck and Emily Beck and great-granddaughter Ella Mae Beck and her brother Mitchell (Charmayne) Owan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fromberg United Methodist Church in Fromberg, MT or the Alzheimer’s Association.
