Adonna Thorlaksen, 94 of Minot, ND, formerly of Powers Lake, ND passed away at her residence in Minot, ND on Monday, June 1, 2020. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevensons.com
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Train derailment near Bainville leaves one dead, several injured
-
Local dance studios eagerly prepare to reopen
-
Oasis curtailing production through May, conserving cash for better pricing
-
City and State officials ask USDOT to reconsider allowing Delta to suspend service
-
20-year-old accused of sex with 14-year-old girl, held on $75,000 bond
-
Kari Sorenson, 49
-
North Dakota is going to redesign its health department; Tufte resigning
-
Burgum: North Dakota is in the 'green' when it comes to coronavirus risk
-
Lucas Faldalen, 29
-
Williston Basin Racing Association to resume action at the Fairgrounds on June 6