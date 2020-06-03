Adonna Thorlaksen, 94 of Minot, ND, formerly of Powers Lake, ND passed away at her residence in Minot, ND on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Funeral Services for Adonna will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Mike Fraunfelter will officiate. Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Powers Lake, ND. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevensons.com
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Adonna’s service information on our website www.springanstevensons.com
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Adonna Elaine (Van Berkom) Thorlaksen was born July 11, 1925 to John and Esther Van Berkom at the Breding house in Powers Lake.
She attended school in Powers Lake until about 5th grade, and then she was forced to attend rural school or pay tuition to the town school. Adonna finished high school in Powers Lake.
After her 17th birthday she headed west to Tacoma and on to California where she found that she was to young to land a job in the shipyard, which was her dream job. She worked various jobs and ended up making Chinese money to send to the troops overseas. When the war ended her work place closed down and she headed back to North Dakota.
Adonna was not out of work for long. Her mother found her a teaching job at a rural school by Coteau. She lived at the school for three weeks at a time and would have to haul enough water for the school to last a week. A friend asked Roy to help one week and that was the beginning of Roy and Adonna. They eloped to Plentywood, Montana on May 30, 1947 married and had three children. Ricky (Audrey), Powers Lake, Monica (Joe) Lukach, Minot and Michelle (Bruce) Voth, Berthold. 7 grandchildren: Bryn (Tristan) Iverson, Minot; Matt (Nicole) Lukach, East Grand forks, MN; Becky (Wade) Thorlaksen, Burlington; Judd (Cayleen) Thorlaksen, Powers Lake; Michael Thorlaksen, Powers Lake; Paul (Tanya) Voth, Lynnwood, WA; Sadie (Chris) Volk, Minot. Eleven great-grandchildren: Marleigh and Ty Iverson; Sophia, Natalie, Rylan, and Josie Lukach; Stella and Emery Thorlaksen; Thad and Clarke Volk.
Adonna was a member of Bethel Baptist church where she taught Sunday school and was the church treasure for many years. She worked at Breding Chevrolet and then at Liberty State Bank for 40 some years. She loved her work and missed it when she retired. She loved reading, golfing, shopping, playing cards and all activities with her family members. She was also an avid PL Rancher fan. Adonna adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. She went to as many of their activities as she could! She treasured her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews and the time spent with them. She hosted many Christmases for them creating many memories! She always had her chocolate chip cookies in the freezer and frozen snickers. When people came to the house they would go straight to the freezer and help themselves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther Van Berkom; sister, Darlene Grubb; brother, Roger Van Berkom; father/mother-in-law, Einar and Jean Thorlaksen; brothers-in- law, Clem, Bill, Art and Orvin Thorlaksen, Daren Grubb, and Ralph Schreiner. Three grandchildren, Jennifer Lukach, Richard and Jana Thorlaksen. Two great-grandchildren, Brinley and Avery Thorlaksen.
Memorials on behalf of Adonna may be sent to: Camp Bentley and the Bethel Baptist Church.