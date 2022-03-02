Ada Engberg, 86, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday Morning, February 26, 2022.
In keeping with Ada’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Ada Jane (Goodwin) Engberg, 86, of Williston passed away peacefully on February 26th , 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston. Ada was born on December 12th , 1935 in Mahnomen, MN to Frank Goodwin and Ida (Curtis) Goodwin, where her and her 10 siblings were raised.
She attended Mahnomen schools and in 1954 while visiting her brother Frank Jr. and her sister Mae in Williston, she met John (Jack) Engberg. They were wed on October 17th , 1954 and became the proud parents of John, Douglas, and Roseann. Jack and Ada became lifelong Williston residents.
Ada was a waitress and cook at the Elks Lodge and a housekeeper for various Williston families, but always felt her most important job was being a wife and mother. Jack and she shared a love of horses and rodeos and she rode her palomino, “Goldie”, on the Culbertson trail ride.
Their family home always contained a pet or two and she was particularly close to her dog Teeker and her cat Lokie. Ada and Jack enjoyed bowling on a couple’s league for years and she also bowled on a women’s league. She liked to shop at the local thrift shops and loved to decorate her home with bargain treasures, especially during the Christmas time. Ada was also an avid gardener.
Ada was proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. Her home was always open to her family and friends with many marathon pinochle card games being played over the years at her kitchen table.
Her gentle kindness and quick wit made her many friends. She loved a good joke (practical and one liners) and could tease a smile out of anyone with her dry sense of humor and twinkling eyes.
Ada is survived by her son, John (Jeri) Engberg, son, Douglas Engberg and daughter Roseann Erickson: seven grandchildren, Dusty, Kayla, Kasey, Nathan, Daniel, Sarah, Christina, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. Ada was preceded in death by her husband Jack, Parents Frank and Ida, and her siblings.
Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and all of the caregivers at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for your excellent and compassionate care. And a special thanks to her friend Vicki who took her under her wing and helped her adjust to life at Bethel Home.
