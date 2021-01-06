Aaron Gene Baustad (Poppy), 71
Aaron Gene Baustad (Poppy), 71, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully at home on hospice being cared for by his beloved family of nurses on Friday, January, 1st, 2021.
He was born in Rugby, ND on December 10th, 1949. He grew up on a farm in Fillmore, ND and moved to Williston where he attended Williston High School graduating in 1967. He went on to get a business degree from Williston State college and worked in the meatpacking industry. For a short time he owned A & K rental with his brother-in-law but his love for the meat industry kept calling him back so he opened a meat packing plant in Wildrose and Aaron’s Prime Cut in Williston in the early 80’s. Shortly after opening his own business he started his journey as a father, which was always his greatest accomplishment and filled with his proudest moments. In 1983 he had his son Nathan and daughter Jeni arrived in 1987. He flourished as a father and his business grew with his strong guidance and work ethic. He moved on from Aaron’s Prime Cut and went on to consult meat producers all over the United States and worldwide. Before long he gained his most honorable role as Poppy to his grandbabies. His love for his grandkids was insurmountable and he showed up for them every chance he had whether that was dance recitals, football games, birthdays or just a quick Sunday trip to Bismarck to have some lunch. In 2019 he bought Copro Doors and this became his latest business adventure. He was always a leader and led by example.
He is survived by his son, Nathan (Adina) of Woodbury, MN and daughter, Jeni (TJ) of Mandan, ND. His beloved grandchildren, Easton, Henry, Madelynn, Elliot, Xander, Wallace, Kinsey and the new baby that is due to arrive in February. His sisters, Jo (Dave) and Diane (Kevin). His numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, all the people who he happily filled the role of father with (Steve), and his special road companion Big Dog (Ellie).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Lynn; brother, Terry; sister, Linda; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request all memorials be given to the Mayo Clinic Attn: Department of Development 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Aaron’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bismarck, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Aaron’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.