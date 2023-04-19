Sandbags Outside Front Door Of Flooded House

Sandbags sit outside the front door of a flooded house.

 HighwayStarz

North Dakota is no stranger to spring floods, but after several late winter bursts, rapid snowmelt has led to heightened concerns about rivers swelling, and forecasters have some advice for residents of high-risk areas.

The National Weather Service said overland flooding and river flooding have really started to pick up, mostly in the eastern half of the state, especially in the Red River Valley.



