The world needs to find a lot more more low-carbon hydrogen if it is to reach global net-zero emissions by 2030, a report out from the International Energy Agency says. Governments and private investors have so far found just one-quarter of the $1.2 trillion that’s needed in hydrogen investments to reach net-zero goals.
Meanwhile, North Dakota is continuing to further its position as a leader in the hydrogen fuel space with innovative and cutting edge projects. At its most recent meeting, the North Dakota Industrial Commission unanimously approved a pilot hydrogen microgrid through the Renewable Energy Program. Gov. Doug Burgum noted how the project fits into the larger picture of North Dakota emerging as a hydrogen leader just before the three-member panel voted unanimously to approve the demonstration project.
The proposal comes from Fargo-based BWR Innovations. They want to build out a turnkey, sustainable, electrical generation system that could provide low-carbon hydrogen power for a farm, industrial setting, or retail/industrial facility.
Their project will be modular and fully scalable, so it could work for a lot of different size operations. The system will turn excess energy into hydrogen, storing it in a local tank for later use. The tank will hold enough hydrogen for one week of stand-by power. Any energy produced beyond that could then be used or sold back to utility companies or third parties, creating a new income source for farmers or others using the setup.
The device will require minimal maintenance and has no operating expense. It also has net zero carbon emissions, since it is using wind and solar to produce the hydrogen.
Success for the project could lead to manufacturing fuel cell systems in North Dakota — welcome economic diversification for the state. The company estimates that the eight-year potential for the device would be in excess of 5,000 individual installations, working with solar/wind installers and utility companies.
BWR estimates the buildout cost of the project is $665,909, and their grant request was for $332,159.
BWR Innovations is working with Intelligent Energy, based in the UK, as well as Fargo-based Network Center, Assembly Systems, South Dakota based Newava, and Minnesota based Trison. NDSU and Grand Farms are also involved in the project.