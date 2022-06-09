The North Dakota P.E.O. Sisterhood elected and installed its new officers at its recent statewide 107th convention held June 3-4, 2022 at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck, ND. Presiding was State President Wanda Seyler, Chapter D, Grand Forks. Marcia Foss and Lisa Larson, Chapter BE, Fargo served as convention co-chairs. 47 chapters from throughout ND were represented at this year’s convention. Hostess chapters were Chapter F, Bismarck; Chapter U, Langdon; Chapter AK, Mandan and Chapter BE, Fargo.
Judith French from Silver Spring, Maryland and P.E.O. International Study and Research Committee was a keynote speaker. Project recipients representing a few of the specific projects, spoke during the convention.
Officers elected and installed for the upcoming year are: President, Jean King, Chapter F, Bismarck; Vice President, Linda Greenwood, Chapter B, Dickinson; Organizer, Darleen Bartz, Chapter N, Bismarck; Treasurer, Tiffany Klemen, Chapter AD, Dickinson and Secretary, Pam Ludwig, Chapter AM, Fargo.
The 108th state convention will be June 2-3,2023 at the Radisson Hotel, Bismarck, ND with President King presiding. The theme for the convention will be, “ Lift Her Up so she can Reach the Stars”. Hosting the 2023 convention will be: Chapter K, Jamestown; Chapter O, Oakes; Chapter AA and AX, Bismarck and Chapter BD, Bottineau.
International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in assisting women in their pursuit of post secondary education.