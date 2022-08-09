West Fargo Rattlers

Back Row: (L to R) Coach Lyn Narum, Coach Phil Medina, Coach Jon Ohleen, Coach Kellen Bjone.

2nd Row: (L to R) Cash Gilseth, Kaisen Nordick, Cooper Fuchs. 3rd Row: (L to R) Brody Medina, Jack Josephsen, Austin Ohleen, Noah Betker.

Front Row: (L to R) Easton Thvedt, Aiden Bjone, Bryce Mattern, Ian Skari, Jaxon Narum.

0. Jaxon Narum

2. Cash Gilseth



