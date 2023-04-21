A new study reveals North Dakotans get a lot of sleep compared to the rest of the country.
North Dakota checked in as the fifth-least sleepy state.
The study, conducted by CBD product site CBDfx, analyzed data issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These sources considered insufficient sleep, the ratio of mental health providers to people, reported poor mental health days per month, frequent mental distress for 14 or more out of 30 days, average working hours per month, and rate of depression per state.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated this by looking at rates of depression in adults, before giving each state a depression severity score between 0.0 to 2.5. Each state was then given an overall rank out of 1-50, with the lowest being the sleepiest.
Nebraska is the least sleepy state, followed by Alaska, Connecticut, Wyoming, and North Dakota.
West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee are revealed as the sleepiest states.
On average: 36% of Americans reported insufficient sleep; 14% of people experienced frequent mental distress; there are 381 people per mental health providers across the country; people have 4.5 poor mental health days out of every 30 days; the mean rate of depression is 1.43; and an average working month is 106.9 hours.
In North Dakota, 33% said they received less than seven hours of sleep per night. Only 11% of North Dakotans have reported frequent mental distress, the lowest in the nation.
In the least sleepy state, Nebraska, 32% of its people receive less than seven hours of sleep per night, according to a news release. Here, 3.8 out of 30 days are reported as poor mental health days, one day less than the national average, and the mean rate of depression is the lowest in the country, at 1.1.
In second-place Alaska, 33% of people reported insufficient sleep. The state has the third-lowest number of people per mental health providers, totaling one for every 160 people, as well as the lowest average working hours per month, at 91.1 hours.
Next, 32% of people are getting less than seven hours of sleep per night in Connecticut. Only 12% of its residents have frequent poor mental health days, 2% below the national average.
Wyoming has been named as the fourth-least sleepy state. In addition to 34% of people reporting insufficient sleep, an average working month is only 99.4 hours, 13.8 hours less than the national average.
In sixth place is the state of Minnesota. Here, 29% of people reported insufficient sleep, the lowest level across America, and the mean rate of depression is 1.29.
Next is South Dakota, with 30% of people getting less than seven hours sleep per night. On average, people reported having 3.7 poor mental health days per month, alongside North Dakota and Hawaii.
Vermont is the eighth-least sleepy state in America. The new research shows that 30% of people reported insufficient sleep, and there are 200 people per mental health provider.
In Colorado, 30% of people reported getting less than seven hours of sleep per night, and 12% of people experience frequent poor mental health.
Massachusetts has been named the 10th-least sleepy state, with 34% of people reporting getting an insufficient amount of sleep. Additionally, there are 140 insured people per mental health provider in the country.
The research also names the sleepiest states. West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee are among the states getting the least sleep, reporting poorer mental health, and working more hours per month.