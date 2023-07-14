North Dakota has become the first state to obtain approval for including school administrators in a federally supported apprenticeship program, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

The program will offer important incentives, including training and financial support, that are needed for educators to get the academic credentials they need to work as school principals. North Dakota hopes to get U.S. Labor Department grants that will benefit those aspiring principals, Baesler said.



Tags

Load comments