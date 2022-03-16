The Bakken could supply as much as 100,000 barrels of additional oil to help ease domestic supply crunches amid a ban on Russian oil imports, North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator said during the state’s monthly oil production report for January.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms looked at where volumes of oil could come from to replace almost 4.8 million in global Russian imports, and said he thought the Bakken could readily come up with additional production ranging between 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day by year-end. That amount would bring the state to around 1.2 million barrels per day production.
Domestic production as a whole, meanwhile, could increase by as much as 750,000 by year end, but most of that would likely come from the Permian.
After that, Saudia Arabia and the UAE could probably come up with about 2.5 million barrels per day, leaving 1.55 million to go.
Iran could add about 1.3 million, which would still leave another .25 million to go.
Venezuela has one of the world’s largest reservoirs, but it’s production is hampered by under investment ,so it would need significant private capital. With assistance, it could probably provide the rest of the world’s need for oil.
Russia exports about 7.3 million barrels of oil per day, Helms said, 4.8 million of which is headed to countries backing sanctions against Russia.
North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald the East Coast imports lighter barrels of oil while the West Coast buys medium grades from Russia. Those could readily be offset by either American or Canadian crudes, while Gulf Coast volumes would probably need to seek oil from Central and South America.
North Dakota Oil production, however, is so far not showing an increasing trajectory. Producers have been holding production flat in the Bakken, amid ESG pressures and labor issues that have taken the top off the oil and gas sector’s recovery in North Dakota.
“It is a little troubling that our US producers are finding it so difficult to ramp up production when you see $90 and $100 oil,” Helms said. “But the financiers and investors are saying no, that this is a short-term problem and we’re thinking long-term. Long-term this administration doesn’t want your businesses, and the workforce’s not really there to push it much higher in the short-term.”
North Dakota’s oil production stats dropped 5 percent to 1.086 million barrels per day in January, mostly due to freeze-ups during that month, Helms said. That’s down from 1.144 million barrels per day in December and is 1 percent below the state’s forecasted production used for estimating tax revenue.
The price of oil right now has more than made up for that shortfall, of course.
WTI was at $103 at one point on Tuesday, more than 100 percent above revenue forecast. In January, the actual realized price for North Dakota Oil was $77.06, which is 54 percent above forecast.
Gas production, meanwhile, declined 7 percent to 2.825 billion cubic feet per day in January, due to freeze-ups that hampered gas gathering and processing. That’s down from 3.03 billion cubic feet in December.
Permitting, to offset production losses, was “anemic” in January and February, Helms said. There were 32 in February and 39 in January.
“Those are not sustainable levels,” Helms said.
Rig counts, too, have remained flat amid workforce issues that have made adding rigs difficult.
Earlier in the year, Helms had been predicting a dozen rigs would be added this year in the Bakken. He has since revised that estimate downward to six or so.
New Mexico, meanwhile, has a rig cont of 98, and appears to be on an increasing trend.
“So our prospects of returning to No. 2 in production are slim,” Helms said.
Wells waiting on completion dropped from December to January, and the state is running 11 hydraulic fracturing crews now, one more than what the state had for most of the winter.
“Companies are aggressively pursuing DUC wells,” Helms said. “Our largest DUC well operator, XTO, has doubled their frack crews from one to two, but they plan to burn through their entire DUC well count this year.”
A different operator, who recently acquired a significant number of DUC wells in a Tier Three area, meanwhile, is mobilizing a second frack crew to complete those wells. The company had set $110 oil as a target for completing those wells, which number only about a dozen.
North Dakota’s oil and gas industry completed 65 wells in December and 75 in January. The latter month’s completions were well ahead in terms of the number of new wells being drilled by rigs.
Gas capture, meanwhile dropped 1 percent as industry continued to dial in on ambitious ESG goals.