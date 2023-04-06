cats

Kittens were added to the "therapy cat" in the state Senate chamber when Sen. Jordan Kannianen welcomed his 12th child in March. 

 Isabelle Ballalatak | NDNA

BISMARCK — Walking into the Senate chamber, one might notice a stuffed animal, a cat, on top of a senator’s desk.

Started this legislative session by Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, the cat will make its way to the desk of a senator who has had a bad day, has a prominent bill being heard on the floor or has just experienced a significant life event.



