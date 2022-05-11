Williston State College will celebrate its graduating students for the 2021-2022 academic year this Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 with two of its most anticipated events.
On Thursday, May 12, Williston State College will hold a pinning ceremony to honor Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) students. The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be held in the Skadeland Gymnasium at 7:00 p.m. A total of 30 Practical Nurses and 29 ADN students will be graduating.
“This has been a phenomenal group of students to work with. We are so excited to be welcoming them into the nursing profession and could not be prouder of their accomplishments, said Kari Lesmeister, Associate Professor of Nursing & Clinical Coordinator.
WSC’s Sixty-First Commencement ceremony will follow on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the Well at 10:00 a.m. where State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) Member, Donita Bye will speak.
“We anticipate awarding 382 degrees to 247 graduates, in 13 different programs offered at Williston State,” explained Jen Nebeker, Registrar and Research Analyst at WSC. “We are excited that of the 247 graduates, 185 have chosen to walk in the ceremony. It is a momentous occasion for our students, and we are excited to honor them and celebrate their success at WSC.”
Graduates from WSC often earn more than one degree. These awarded degrees include: 161 Associates in Arts or Associates in Science, 112 Associates of Applied Sciences, 63 Certificates, and 46 Certificates of Completion.
Of the 247 students anticipating graduation, nearly 43% received either the Williams or Regional County Scholarships.
In addition to degrees, four recognition groups will be recognizable with designated stoles and/or cords:
Honor students (3.5 or higher GPA) will be recognized with gold tassels.
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), WSC's honor society, will wear gold stoles.
Student Senators, student liaisons to college administration, staff, faculty, and alumni, will wear green and white cords.
Veterans will be recognized with red, white, and blue cords.
Teton LEAD students have completed 40 hours of service learning during the academic year and will also be recognized in the commencement program.
“Graduation is a bittersweet time at Williston State College. The students have been working hard to achieve many things and now they get to see their progress. While I am sad to see them go, this is exciting, as they get to start a new chapter,” explained Chris Kadrmas, WSC Student Life Coordinator.
In addition to SBHE Member Bye’s commencement speech, Jenny Neil and Brooklyn Douglas will be the student speakers.
A free community BBQ, sponsored by the WSC Foundation, will be held for graduates, alumni, families, and friends, in the Skadeland Gym, on the WSC campus, immediately following the ceremony.