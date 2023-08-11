Williston State College is pleased to announce two additional Registration Days, a series of comprehensive events designed to assist students in registering for the upcoming fall semester.

Taking place on Thursday August 17, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Friday August 18, 2023, from, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Stevens Hall, these sessions will provide prospective and current students with an opportunity to explore academic options, receive guidance from expert advisors, and ensure a smooth transition into their desired courses.



Tags

Load comments