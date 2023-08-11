Williston State College is pleased to announce two additional Registration Days, a series of comprehensive events designed to assist students in registering for the upcoming fall semester.
Taking place on Thursday August 17, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Friday August 18, 2023, from, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Stevens Hall, these sessions will provide prospective and current students with an opportunity to explore academic options, receive guidance from expert advisors, and ensure a smooth transition into their desired courses.
Registration Day at Williston State College will bring together various departments, including Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Residence Life, Academic Advising, and Admissions, all under one roof to offer comprehensive support to students. This collaborative effort ensures that students have access to all the resources necessary to make informed decisions about their academic pursuits and successfully enroll in the courses they need.
During the Registration Day events, students will have the opportunity to:
1. Explore Financial Aid Options: Representatives from the Financial Aid department will be available to provide information and guidance on scholarships, grants, loans, and other financial assistance programs. They will assist students in understanding the application process and finding the best funding options to support their education.
2. Discover Residence Life Opportunities: Staff members from Residence Life will provide insights into the on-campus housing options available to students. They will showcase the amenities, answer queries, and guide students through the application process, helping them find their ideal living arrangement for the upcoming semester.
3. Receive Personalized Academic Advising: Academic advisors will be on hand to assist students in selecting their courses, ensuring they are on track to meet their academic goals. These advisors will help students navigate degree requirements, discuss transfer options, and provide tailored guidance for each student's unique educational journey.
4. Connect with the Admissions Team: Admissions representatives will be available to answer questions about the application process, provide information on admission requirements, and assist students in submitting their applications. They will guide prospective students through the enrollment process, ensuring a seamless transition into the college.