A report from the Williston Police Department concerning the teacher that was placed on leave May 17, before resigning the next day, shows nothing criminal.
On Tuesday, June 6 it was reported that the teacher was placed on leave and resigned and two other employees were terminated.
Williston Basin School District #7 superintendent Richard Faidley said the two employees failed to comply with “reporting duties” under federal Title IX rules and district policies, but Faidley declined to elaborate.
Faidley also gave no details on why the teacher was put on leave May 17, other than also referring to federal Title IX, which among other things prohibits sex-based harassment.
In a brief interview Tuesday, Faidley said a radio report last week indicating the district knew of an incident involving a teacher and students in November was inaccurate.
On Wednesday, June 7 the Herald received a report from the Williston Police Department concerning the investigation.
The report by Nicholas Nelson, the school resource officer and Williston Police Department officer determined nothing criminal in this matter occured.
On May 17 around noon, officer Nelson was on patrol for the Williston Police Department and working as the school resource officer. Officer Nelson was informed that a student and teacher were possibly having an inappropriate relationship at school and outside of school hours.
That is when officer Nelson was informed that the teacher had been sent home pending a school investigation.
The report states that officer Nelson was informed that the student had been kicked out of her house and spent the night at the teachers residence, in Williston.
The assistant superintendent spoke with the student and her mother with officer Nelson present. During the conversation the student indicated that her and her mother got into a verbal argument to which she texted the teacher.
The teacher invited the student to her residence for a place to stay where the student stated she spent the night downstairs in a bedroom while the teacher stayed in his, spending two nights at the residence.
The student stated that her and the teacher never had a sexual encounter and "everything was just them being friends."
Officer Nelson asked several times if anything became more than just friends to which she stated "No."
With the student and her mothers permission, the students phone was searched, with officer Nelson remaining in the room.
Through officer Nelson's investigation, it was determined nothing criminal in this matter occurred.