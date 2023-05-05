WPD: Child falls from balcony Staff report May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Police Department responded Friday to the 4800 block of 11th Avenue West for a report of a child falling from a balcony.WPD responded to the call around 11:01 a.m.The status of the child was not immediately released. Police had no further comment when reached later in the afternoon. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Hoeven objects to Biden's management of federal lands Hoeven presses Biden administration to hold oil, gas lease sales Kum & Go, Solar Transport acquired by Maverik Williston Police Dept. drug bust leads to arrest Williston hosts Responsible Beverage Server training North Dakota man accused of running over, killing teen after political argument faces less serious charge Athlete of the Week: Landen Miller Burgum signs historic tax relief package providing $515M of income and property tax relief Food bank would like 40-50 volunteers Williston announces Mayor for a Day recipients; Commission approves proclamations Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT