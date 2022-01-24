A Belgian teenager has set a new record for being the youngest woman to fly solo around the world and the first person to do it in a microlight aircraft. Zara Rutherford, 19, spent 5 months flying from her home city of Brussels west to Iceland, Greenland, down the eastern seaboard to the Caribbean, across panama, up the west coast into Alaska, across the Bering Strait to Siberia, Japan, China, Southeast Asia then across the middle east, across the mediterranean the back across europe back home. The young woman was met with a rough last landing in her home country but took that head on and was welcomed back to thunderous applause and a hero’s welcome suitable for Amelia Earhart herself.
A massive volcano measuring 10 megatons larger than the Hiroshima nuclear bomb set off a series of devastating natural events that has sent the tiny island of Tonga into chaos. The blast leveled the nearby uninhabited volcanic island that once stood over a hundred meters above sea level. Ash and debris was shot thousands of meters into the atmosphere and is now raining down across Tonga, covering the runways, disabling cell service to many areas and contaminating drinking water supplies, most of which are rainwater cisterns. The first rescue crews were scheduled to touch down on the island sometime yesterday to assess the damage.
A number of British MP’s have submitted formal letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership to parliament. Boris Johnson is under heavy scrutiny for breaking his own covid laws by hosting parties at Downing Street, one, more notable party, being referred to as “partygate”, and socializing in a careless fashion in public. The public anger has been palatable causing some party leaders to demand Johnson’s resignation immediately, giving an air of not “if” the Prime Minister leaves his post but “when”.
Many WWII historians and scholars are calling the new conclusion drawn about who betrayed the family of Anne Frank to the nazis “doubtful”. A new book entitled “The Betrayal of Anne Frank” tells the story of a 6 year investigation conducted by retired FBI and police detectives. The book names Arnold van den Bergh, a notary living Amsterdam across the street from the Frank's hiding place. Van den Bergh died of throat cancer in 1950 and his name was well known to Anne Frank experts. In 1945, Otto Frank, the only Frank family member to survive the war, was sent an anonymous letter stating van den Bergh had betrayed the Franks to the Nazi’s. Israeli and Dutch historians are adamantly disagreeing with this conclusion citing that an anonymous note proves nothing but a grudge against neighbours. “Big conclusions demand big proof,” historian Johannes Houwink ten Cate told The Times of Israel. “I cannot believe that a member of the Jewish Council traded addresses for freedom. After the Council was abolished, its members were sent to camps, if they did not go into hiding.”
As professor of History at the University of Amsterdam, Houwink ten Cate spent decades researching the city under Nazi occupation. According to Houwink ten Cate, Van den Bergh was in hiding during almost all of 1944, including the raid on the Frank’s secret apartment in early August.
Houwink ten Cate documents Van den Bergh’s special status of being a protected Jewish council member had been withdrawn by the Nazis . “If he had betrayed the Frank family, he had to come out into the open, and that exactly was what he was trying to prevent.”