In August 2020, Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent taken to a hospital in Germany in order to provide life saving medical treatment. Navalny was running for elected office at the time. He started as a media agent in support of ousting the current Putin administration during the upcoming elections. While recovering from the poisoning, Navalny violated the terms of his parole from a charge in 2014 and has been sentenced to jail time for missing a court date. Navalny exposed corruption by accessing government accounting information by buying stock in state-based companies. With his purchase came access to the documents that exposed the illegal transfer of state funds into offshore accounts that were later used for personal expenses including the construction of Putin’s €2 billion luxury mansion compound. This last week, the protests in support of a change in administration were met with more violence and police arrests.
Zimbabwe is adapting to climate change in recent years by setting up seed banks across the country. Seed banks are actually an ancient concept, there are remnants of seed banks and their records going as far back as the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. Farmers can deposit seeds of crops such as maise or beans when the winter rains do not meet the needs of that crop and take out a loan of a different, more drought resistant crop like millet. This money free banking system has saved citizens' lives from starvation as well as helped Zimbabwe rely less on outsourcing food for its citizens. This is creating a level of self sufficiency that allows the citizens to focus on industrial development in this resource rich country.
Over 300 middle school aged girls have been kidnapped by a militia of armed men from a school in Zamfara, Nigeria. They were taken into a massive forest outside the city, the forest stretches across most of the country and is near impossible to navigate. The residents of Zamfara blame young men joining the terrorist organization Boko Haram because there are no jobs or ways to make a living so crime and ransoms are their only option to provide for their families. The local government has set up blockades on the few forest roads to hopefully stop the kidnappers from disappearing too far into the forest where they cannot be found or from crossing the border into another country.
The widow of Jamal Khashoggi has spoken out about the murder of her husband by Saudi Arabian agents allegedly at the behest of the crown prince of Mohamad Bin Slaman. She had remained in relative hiding due to hundreds of threats against her life, with some threats directly naming former President Donald Trump as the director of these hostile actions. She has now said she is grateful the murder of her husband is being taken seriously and that the young impulsive prince is no longer the one interacting with the United States, favoring his experienced father, the king.
The junta military in Myanmar has opened fire with live ammunition against unarmed protesters in the city of Yangon and on a smaller scale in other cities. The death toll has been slowly rising but hard to pinpoint as the junta periodically restrain or shut down internet and cell phone services to the populated areas. The junta have called the protesters rebellious kids but the age of the protesters seems to range from school children to their grandparents who have spent most of their lives in a military dictatorship. After a month of clashes since the abduction of democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, residents began to shut down their private businesses out of protest and the major grocery chain in Myanmar has shut down as well in solidarity with the residents. The grocery chain is however donating food to the citizens with donations gatherers on sites like go fund me from outside supporting parties.