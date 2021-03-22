• New South Wales Australia is seeing the worst flooding in a century as more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. Thousands of livestock animals, pets and horses have been separated from their owners by sudden flash floods as 16 inches of rain fell in 48 hours and more rain is to come. New South Wales was ravaged by drought and fire last year and the Prime Minister is warning residents that more extreme weather is to be expected as average yearly temperatures rise. The main water dam in Sydney is also overflowing and subsequently flooding all the lower areas with enough water to fill Sydney harbor every day. No loss of human life has been reported yet but damages are estimated to be in the billions already.
• The European Union has agreed to slap sanctions on China for human rights violations against Uighurs and actions in Hong Kong against pro-democracy demonstrators. The sanctions will come in the forms of asset freezes, travel bans and freezing of the Xingang construction complex. These sanctions are similar to the American model of sanctions n 2019-2020 that targets the hierarchy of Chinese leaders and officials in particular and could cost them money personally. The sanctions approval came after the scathing Alaskan summit last week, where China was accused of many questionable national activities.
• A volcano near Reykjavík, Iceland has erupted after lying dormant for 800 years. The eruption follows weeks of small earthquakes measured in the area, allowing residents to prepare for the event. The eruption has proven more beautiful and less destructive as it opened into a fissure, releasing the built up pressure along a large pathway, distributing the destruction over 700 meters. The residents of Reykjavik find it less beautiful as they have been plagued with 40,000 3.0+ earthquakes, keeping them awake at night and constantly disheveling homes and businesses.
• Russian is seeing an epidemic of respiratory deaths as coal burning stoves are the main source of heat for most people living outside major cities. A phenomenon called “black snow” has been documented all over the country as coal dust falls down with the snow. Many towns in northern Russia are also centralized around coal mines as they are often the big employers in the area. Many residents of the worst plagued towns are pleading for asylum in countries like Canada and Mexico, where air pollution laws are strict, saying that they do not want their children to grow up contracting cancer or other fatal respiratory diseases.
• Eight unarmed pro-democracy protesters were shot dead in Aungban Myanmar as protests continue against the military coup. Many journalists have been arrested and detained as the military junta has made them a primary target with vague charges of spreading lies about the military. Some journalists are facing up to three years in jail on these charges as pro-democracy leaders beg for assistance from other democratic nations like the United States. Over 200 unarmed citizens have been killed since the military coup on February 1, 2021.