Verna Nicks, who is turning 91 in just a couple of weeks, has dedicated her life to helping the residents at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Starting in August of 1975, Nicks spends at least three to four days working in the laundry department, acting as the only on-staff seamstress, and documenting new residents’ items.
“I just heard there was a position open in laundry and decided to go back to work. My kids were all off and graduated…” Nicks said about finding the job opening almost 47 years ago.
After being hired on, Nicks spent 25 years as a laundry washer and then retired, thinking she’d clocked out of Bethel for the last time. It wasn’t long before Nicks’ supervisor called her and asked if she would be willing to come back to work.
“I think she might be here longer than I will be” said Joan Tofte, Nicks’ supervisor.
Tofte was hired at Bethel about 25 years ago and explained that Nicks really helped her acclimate to the position. Describing Nicks as an exemplary worker who always shows up for work and willing to pick up extra shifts when needed, Tofte said Nicks is a “blessing to Bethel.”
“Verna works just as hard or harder than anyone else” said Tofte. “She’s a great mentor… and everyone just loves Verna.”
Every shift, Nicks’ daughter or grandkids pick her up from home to get to work, because Nicks doesn’t drive. Using a walker and other mobility aids to get around, Nicks never lets that slow her down.
“She can keep up with everybody!” said Tofte.
Tofte explained that not only does Nicks show up, but when she is on-duty, there is a high bar to be met. Nicks even makes sure that residents’ clothes are ironed and looking their best, even when it isn’t something that management requires.
“She’s the only one who likes to iron, and if another staff member wants to just hang the clothes up and send them that way, Verna will stop them and say, ‘we don’t send that up like that!’” said Tofte.
Nicks’ favorite part of the job is the relationship-building she gets to do with residents and other staff members.
“They’ll give me a hug and a squeeze and call me honey… and it just really makes my day!” said Nicks.
Nicks explained that the people at Bethel really became family to her. She even makes sure everyone feels special on their birthday, making sure there is always a cake to celebrate.
“It’s made life more interesting, and I always have friends.” said Nicks.
Outside of work, Nicks enjoys spending time with her grandkids and great-grandchild. Other hobbies she enjoys are knitting, sewing, coloring, and completing word finds.
“I don’t have to work; I just love to work. Maybe when I’m 100 I’ll retire,” said Nicks.