A 56-year-old Williston woman is accused of stealing about $1.5 million from her employer between 2009 and 2017.
Barbara Langerud was charged Wednesday with class A felony theft of property. She was ordered held on 10 percent of a $75,000 bond, meaning she will have to post $7,500 in order to be released from the Williams County jail.
Police say that Langerud, who worked for Imperial Oil in Williston from 2006 to 2017, wrote checks to herself from a company account at First International Bank and Trust used to handle oilfield royalty payments.
Langerud was the office manager and sole employee of the company’s Williston office, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Between 2009 and 2011, Langerud wrote checks to herself from the company account totaling more than $122,000.
In 2011, the owner of Imperial Oil asked Langerud to close the First International account and transfer the money to another company account, but she didn’t do so, police said.
“Langerud kept the First International Bank and Trust account open, and began writing herself checks out of the First International Bank and Trust account as oilfield royalties came in,” a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation wrote in charging documents.
Police say Langerud took approximately $1.4 million from the First International Bank and Trust account between 2011 and 2017. Accountants for Imperial Oil discovered the money was missing in 2017, and Langerud was fired in December, court records indicate.
At a bond hearing Wednesday, Tom Dixon, Langerud’s attorney, asked for a bond lower than that set by the state. He said his client was a longtime resident of Williston and that she had been working with Imperial Oil after the alleged theft was discovered.
“She’s actually in very poor health,” Dixon said.
Northwest District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue, however, said, she thought the amount proposed by the prosecution — $75,000 with 10 percent posted before release — was appropriate, given the charges.
Langerud is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges on Nov. 1.