With railroad fatalities on the rise, North Dakota officials urge driver caution at crossings

An Amtrak train struck a passenger vehicle April 3 at this crossing in Springbrook, killing two Williston teenagers.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Following two local train incidents in as many months, local officials are urging residents to yield at railroad crossings to prevent additional crashes.

On March 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed in White Earth after a BNSF train struck the SUV he was driving at a railroad crossing. Just one month later, on April 3, an Amtrak train hit another vehicle in Springbrook, killing two teen boys and critically injuring another.

Two people died April 3 when an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle at this crossing in Springbrook. Tammy Wagner of the Federal Railroad Administration says 28 trains pass through this intersection daily, and only about 14 passenger vehicles.
“A train traveling at 55 mph can take a mile or more to stop,” Tammy Wagner of the Federal Railroad Administration said. “In the case at the Springbrook location, Amtrak can run at 79 mph. That's relatively fast, and folks sometimes aren’t aware of how fast the train is coming."


