With railroad fatalities on the rise, North Dakota officials urge driver caution at crossings

Following two local train incidents in as many months, local officials are urging residents to yield at railroad crossings to prevent additional crashes.
On March 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed in White Earth after a BNSF train struck the SUV he was driving at a railroad crossing. Just one month later, on April 3, an Amtrak train hit another vehicle in Springbrook, killing two teen boys and critically injuring another.
In both incidents, the drivers of the vehicles failed to yield at railroad crossings marked with signage, according to releases from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
“I've been in law enforcement for over 18 some years, and a lot of time with things like railroad crossings, things come in spurts — like you have a short period of time where you might deal with two or three or four incidents or crashes relating to railroad crossings,” said Sergeant Wade Kadrmas, safety and education officer for the NDHP. “Why does that occur in short spurts? I don't know. But they're always, unfortunately, good reminders that when you're approaching railroad crossings, that you need to pay attention, even if they're unmarked or if even if they have gates.”
From 2019 to 2022, the Federal Railroad Administration has tracked nearly 100 injuries and fatalities related to railway collisions and other incidents along the more than 3,800 miles of track in North Dakota. In 2022, the state saw the highest death toll in the last four years, with two deaths along highway rails and four related to trespassing on railroad property. In 2022, the state also recorded a higher level of highway-rail injuries, rising 66% from 2021 to 2022.
However, when compared to national statistics, North Dakota ranks fairly low when tracking overall collisions, deaths and injuries. According to the FRA, that No. 1 spot goes to Texas, which saw 242 collisions, 30 deaths and 72 injuries in 2022. California had the highest death count at 42.
Tammy Wagner, railroad safety specialist for grade crossing for the FRA, said there are a number of safety measures typically in place to help avoid rail accidents, including warning signs as well as emergency numbers that individuals can call to report potentially unsafe situations, such as a car broken down on the tracks or other hazards.
Wagner said the intersections where the recent incidents took place — 66th St. NW in White Earth and 57th St. NE near Springbrook — were passive crossings, meaning they were marked with signage but did not have crossing arms in place that are seen in higher-trafficked areas.
At the Springbrook collision, that was the first incident on record at that intersection, according to FRA statistics. That intersection sees about 28 trains a day but only about half as many vehicle crossings, Wagner said.
However, crossing arms may not have been enough to stop drivers even if they had been in place. She said many times when a crash occurs, drivers ignore signage and other safety measures.
“Roughly about 60% of our [nationwide] incidents in 2022 occurred at crossings where we have active warning devices, meaning maybe gates, or flashers or gates with flashers,” she said. “So those are some alarming statistics.”
Local efforts
Wagner also serves on the advisory committee for Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas, part of a national nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about rail safety, targeting both new drivers and the general public. The organization offers free presentations on rail safety to local groups and schools that request them, she said.
“The big thing we focus on is the train always has the right of way and not the motorists,” Wagner said. “The motorists must yield to the train, and people are complacent when they're behind the wheel and just need to practice safety. When they see that advanced warning sign, [they need to] slow down and be prepared to stop.”
Train and vehicle collisions have seen a slight uptick nationally in the past couple of years; however, they are still down significantly compared to decades prior. In 1981, the FRA reported approximately 9,461 collisions nationally. That number dropped by nearly 77% to just over 2,180 in 2022, according to preliminary data.
Although train collisions are not as common as car crashes, officials said drivers should exercise caution when driving around railroad crossings as those collisions can carry heavier consequences. According to statistics from Operation Lifesaver, drivers are 40 times more likely to die in a crash with a train than in a crash with a car.
Additionally, it can take a train more time to stop after braking in a collision, pushing vehicles down the tracks, which occurred during both recent incidents, according to the NDHP.
“A train traveling at 55 mph can take a mile or more to stop,” Wagner said. “In the case at the Springbrook location, Amtrak can run at 79 mph. That's relatively fast, and folks sometimes aren’t aware of how fast the train is coming, even though it looks like it's quite a distance down the track. Trains can't swerve. We have to be prepared to stop.”
Kadrmas said cutting down on distractions while driving is also key in preventing accidents, not just at railroad crossings. On March 23, Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed April 2023 as Distracted Driving Month statewide, during which law enforcement organizations will have additional patrols in place to enforce driving laws, such as wearing a seatbelt and not using cell phones while driving.
“The main thing is, any driver, whether they're young or older, needs to do what they're supposed to do behind the wheel, and that's pay attention,” he said. “Even if you have other individuals in your vehicle, your focus should be on the road, not the conversation, not on your phone, or any other type of distraction. Because things like trains are missed, and it's very unfortunate. Us as drivers should be able to identify that hazard prior to getting close enough to be collide with it.”