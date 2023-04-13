BISMARCK — The covid-19 Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) is ending May 11. When it ends, some flexibilities now available for Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF) and the Traditional Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities/Developmental Disabilities (IID/DD) home and community-based services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver program, will also end.

North Dakota Health and Human Services is inviting individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, guardians and service providers to a public meeting, April 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., to learn about the upcoming changes that include returning to some pre-pandemic policies and practices, as well as other changes.



