At the corner of University and 26th street, something may have caught your eye.
Earlier this month, artist Mindy Allen, of Mindy's Murals, painted a picturesque scene of rolling plains and bison on the walls of the Winterton Suites Motel.
It took Mindy eight days to turn the beige walls into the beautiful artwork that you can see now.
Winterton Suites Motel was thinking of a way to get eyes on their building and after talking about murals, Mindy's Murals just happened to show up on their Facebook feed.
Allen was thrilled to come do the mural and is on a quest to paint a mural in every state.
By the end of the year, Allen will have painted a mural in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and now North Dakota.
"I'm going to be 52 and never done much traveling and I'd like to see as much of the United States as possible," said Allen. "A lot of people don't have the time, or the money to make that happen and since it is part of my job, it is something that I can do."
She was able to stay in the Winterton Suite Motel during the job and was more than happy with the accommodations.
"They were so kind, accommodating and the rooms are so comfortable," said Allen. "We usually rent AirBnB's or similar but this one has been the most comfortable so far."
An artist all her life, she has been doing murals for the last 11 years and exterior murals for the last three.
"I love bright colors and thinking about all the people that will see it," said Allen. "Knowing that thousands of people drive by and it might bring a smile to their face makes it worth it."