This mural on the side of the Winterton Suites Motel in Williston captures the heart of North Dakota and creates an inviting atmosphere for weary travelers. 

 Chanse Hall | Williston Herald

At the corner of University and 26th street, something may have caught your eye.

Earlier this month, artist Mindy Allen, of Mindy's Murals, painted a picturesque scene of rolling plains and bison on the walls of the Winterton Suites Motel.



