North Dakota Game and Fish

The winter of 2023 started out in late fall of 2022 with snow and ice, then cold, more snow, some more ice and then cold. As long ago as it seems, the pounding humans, livestock and wildlife absorbed just the first couple months was significant. Fortunately, we settled into a little less snow and most of us would admit January wasn’t too bad compared to what December offered.

As my career spans years, I feel a little more confident assessing that the start of this winter was a little harsher than most and when the first reports of wildlife mortality started trickling in, the biologist in me admitted as bad as the beginning was, the true test would be coming in spring 2023.



