featured Winter Storm Watch in effect in northwest North Dakota Staff report Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday night for portions of northwestern and far north central North Dakota.Heavy snow could return to the area through Thursday evening. Snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are possible.Some areas may see periods of freezing rain, especially Wednesday morning.Gusty winds may be found for most of North Dakota this week.