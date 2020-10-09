A new program at Williston Basin International Airport is going to give more than just passengers a look beyond security.
The new XWA PASS program is designed for non-travelers, and gives them access to greet friends and family arriving on domestic flights; accompany traveling family members and friends to their gates; shop and dine at the restaurant and store post-security; watch arriving and departing aircraft; and participate in XWA-sponsored events.
"We've been able to work hand in hand with the TSA to put this program in place and meet all the critical security needs that we want to make sure and uphold to keep the facility safe first and foremost, but also allow that additional access that most people haven't been able to utilize in a post-911 era," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald.
PASS holders will be able to visit the newly opened children's play area, restaurant and lounge, store and gaming area. Dudas said the airport has already received applications for the pass, but that no individuals had utilized the PASS just yet.
"The intent of the program is to allow people who are non-ticketed individuals to get through the security checkpoint and visit all of our amenities that we have to offer here at XWA and allow another opportunity for our community and our region to maybe get out and about while we're working through this challenging time."
Participation in the XWA PASS program is free and interested individuals can apply online, or at XWA. To be considered, all applicants and any minors (under 18) must complete the XWA PASS Program application and be vetted by the Transportation Security Administration.
"An individual who wants to greet a family member or travel through security with them, dine in our restaurant, or even just see some aircraft take off can come fill out the badge application, either online or in-person at our administration office at XWA and we will run those individuals through a quick check, and typically in less than 10 to 15 minutes they can be on their way to through the TSA checkpoint," Dudas said.
He added that guests will still be required to adhere to all TSA rules and regulations regarding what materials can be brought through security, but once through the checkpoint they are able to purchase snacks, beverages and more from inside the terminal. Dudas said the program has been on Administration's mind since the beginning of the year, but COVID-19 created several setbacks to getting it implemented. But now, he said, he and airport staff are excited for the opportunity to be able to share XWA's facility with a broader audience.
Once approved by TSA, applicants will be notified via email by XWA regarding program eligibility and to set up an appointment for XWA PASS pickup. Individuals will need to show a current government issued photo ID to obtain the official XWA PASS. Once issued, an XWA PASS is valid for access through the TSA Security Screening Checkpoint one time and expires in 24 hours and includes one hour of parking. Applicants can reapply for future visits. Applications can be found online at http://bit.ly/XWAPASS.
In an effort to help visitors make their way out to the new facility, Williston has recently installed new wayfinding signage along the highway and at the entrance to the airport, in an effort to help travelers navigate to XWA.