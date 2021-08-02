Williston Basin International Airport announced they are preparing for their first annual air show on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event is free and open to the public, with gates opening at 7 a.m. with a Fly-in Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Williston Lions Club. The morning will also feature exhibits and simulators, a ribbon cutting and open house, aircraft performances and activities for people of all ages.
“This air show will provide family- friendly activities that focus on improving the quality of life in the community,” said Airport Director Anthony Dudas. “People can experience the airport facility and get to know the XWA staff, not only for flying, but during an entertaining event.”
The air show performers are all North Dakota-based, coming from Minot and Jamestown. The acts include nationally recognized performers Kent Pietsch, Warren Pietsch, Jarrod Lindemann and Paul Lindemann. Visitors will get a chance to meet the pilots and take a look at the aircraft before the show begins. The high-flying entertainers will perform a variety of acrobatic routines and stunts from 10 to 11 a.m.
“I think this will be a high energy and exciting air show for the community,” Dudas said. “Our goal for this event is to provide a safe, fun event that we are able to make bigger and better every year,”
There will be some limited seating as well as VIP tents for purchase, so Dudas recommended that visitors bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the air show.
Here is the Schedule of Events for the Air Show:
7 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast provided by the Williston Lions Club
7 - 10 a.m. Ground Exhibits
Aircraft rides provided by Overland Aviation ($25 per person)
Medical Aircraft Display
UAS Drone Display provided by Vantis
Williston High School’s Aviation program exhibit
Flight Simulators
9 a.m. Custom and Border Protection Facility/Overland Aviation Ribbon
Cutting
10-11 a.m. Air Show
12 p.m. Event closes
For more information and updates, visit www.flywilliston.net or www.facebook.com/flywillistonXWA.