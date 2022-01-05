Williston State College will offer Clay Target Shooting as a co-ed competitive sport starting in the fall 2022 semester.
This is in response to the success from the Williston Coyote Clay Target League.
Currently, the league is the largest in the country, there are nearly 200 students competing from area schools and the league has seen numerous awards including a winning fall 2021 season.
“The size and success of the program, currently led by Coach Penny Slagle, is a natural fit for the college to add as a sport at this time,” according to a press release from the college.
Slagle said this move is something that is great for both parties involved.
“We agreed to help them get their program off the ground and will start in fall 2022,” Slagle said. “With the huge success and numbers that our high school league currently has it will just be a smooth transition for our athletes to have an opportunity to continue shooting another two years.”
Slagle said she is excited to begin this new program, and with having some great shooters on the league who have improved over the last three years, she said it’s nice that they can grow while in college.
Additionally, she said since they are in the process of building a new Trap range (at Painted Woods Sporting Range in Williston), taking on two leagues will be easy.
“And being the largest league in the nation we more than ever really need a range that is suitable for our growing teams,” Slagle said. “This is just more motivation to build the nicest range in the country.”
According to the press release, the college team will join the North Dakota Clay Target Shooting League and the USA Clay Target League.
“WSC is also in talks with the Mondak Conference, which is considering adding it as a competitive sport,” according to the press release.
Anyone interested in more information about the new Clay Target Shooting program at the college is encouraged to contact the Office of the President at Williston State College by calling 701.774.4231 or by email at Bernell.hirning@willistonstate.edu.