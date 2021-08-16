It's always nice to reward dedicated individuals and acknowledge their accomplishments.
Dr. Kyle Norris who serves as the Associate Professor of Music over at Williston State College also believes in recognition.
In his role as director of the WSC/City Band he recently gave out two awards to members and has plans to continue this practice in years to come.
Upon the retirement of the late Virgil Syverson it was Herb Parker, who began the music program at WSC while directing the City Band in conjunction with the college.
That role carried over to Norris and WSC continues to play a key role working with the City Band.
With the summer outdoor season drawing to a close the first award was the Outstanding Musician Award and that was given to Dan Anderson.
The other was the Dedicated Service Award and that went to Carol and Lowell Sandvik.
"Both awards went to members of the WSC/City Band that have been active since I moved to Williston and started working with the group," said Norris.
He went on to say, "Dan is a wonderful person and player that is active with multiple groups in Williston. He functions as a leader in the group and raises the level of the people around him."
Norris praised Carol and Lowell as he said, "they were the first people from the group that I met after arriving in Williston and invited me to perform with the group at Bethel Lutheran Home."
He quickly added, "in the years since we first met they have been active with the group and help to promote the group around town and the region as well as be a resource for new members. Lowell has also served on the board for the group in the past."
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to these three fine individuals who love to make music and are most willing to give of their time and talents.
DAN ANDERSON
We learned some background on Anderson as he was born in Williston and attended some years of elementary school here.
However, he started band in fifth grade in Ross and went on to graduate from Stanley High School.
It was there he played in band, stage band and sang in chorus.
"In college, at Ricks (now BYUI) and BYU, I played trumpet in concert bands, orchestra, jazz band, and marching band," said Anderson.
During his time doing work on his Master's degree, Anderson directed the University of North Dakota Marching Band.
MUSIC TEACHER
He went on to teach music in Joseph City, Arizona, before returning to his home state.
First stop was Trenton, followed by time back in Williston as the Junior High band director.
Along the way he had a "few stints" at the International Music Camp located at the International Peace Garden.
His music talent has also come into play serving as a judge at region and state music festivals.
JOINS CITY BAND
"I joined the Williston City Band in 1982 and the Williston Cowboys Drum and Bugle Corps. in 1983," recalled Anderson.
"I directed the Barbershop singer group in Williston for a few years. I also directed musicals Hello Dolly and Oklahoma, and I've played trumpet in local weddings, Bill McFarlin's Big Band, and I sang with the Williston Concert Choral a couple of seasons."
Anderson also had the privilege to play his trumpet in the Williston Centennial Band that was directed by the late Virgil Syverson.
The WSC/City Band now performs in the bandshell named in honor of Syverson at the VSPC Performance Center located in Harmon Park.
Anderson is currently working as the assistant superintendent of school in New Town.
However, he loves to come back home, "as I keep up my trumpet playing by participating in Williston performing groups as my schedule allows."
CAROL & LOWELL
If there's a musical event taking place in Williston chances are pretty good Carol and Lowell are involved.
You see, Lowell started with City Band in 1967 and plays trombone.
He started band in fifth grade and spent two years at North Dakota State University and his last two years of college at the University of North Dakota.
Go Figure!
His playing time also included a baritone bugle with Drum and Bugle from 1963 to 1975, with the exception of two years of military service.
Lowell is most versatile as a musician as he also plays violin and viola in City Orchestra since 1965 and continues to do so today.
CAROL AT NDSU
"I was lucky to have a teacher at our two-room country school with music in his heart," noted Carol.
That teacher started a band when she was in fifth grade and her parents were "able to provide me with my first clarinet that I played until ninth grade."
She went on to say, "it was then the director highly suggested I get a new wooden clarinet which I played through high school, along with bass clarinet that the school supplied through graduation in the Williston High School class of 1962.
Carol went on to play her clarinet for the next four years at NDSU.
TO MINERAL BOWL
Her love for Bison football was blossoming back then as she traveled to the Mineral Bowl, "when the Bison played way back then"
She returned home and joined the Williston City Band in 1967.
Carol added, "we also have played in the Hand Bell Choir at church and I also play the piano with some rusty notes these days."
Carol did say "we passed our band genes on to our sons Lee and Jeff."
We should note both Lowell and Carol graduated from Williston High School and were "proud" to have played as students under the baton of "Mr. Syverson."
QVALE NEW TEAM
It's always fun to keep you updated on the Qvale boys.
While no longer boys, these young men go back a long way as we watched them develop from young Coyotes into the professional athletes they now are.
Earlier we told you big brother Brian will be heading back to Japan for another season of professional basketball, this time with his new team known as the Nagoya Fighting Eagles.
According to Brian the team is located in Nagoya Japan, and the season starts at the beginning of October.
"It will be the same as last year. I joined a second division Japanese team and we won the championship and moved up to first division and now this team is hoping to win this year and move up to first division also," said Brian.
He noted, "the city is the third or fourth largest in Japan and I’m excited to live there."
This time around Brian is hoping his family can join him after being left back in Montana due to COVID-19 restrictions last season.
BRENT IN CAMP
We received word from Brent as he makes a shift to the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League this season as an offensive lineman.
"Hey, things are going well so far in Tennessee. Our training camp is being held at the team facility in Nashville."
That word comes direct from Brent as he is working hard to make his third club after time with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans last season.
"These are the long days, most days run from about 6:30 a.m. until 7 to 7:30 p.m. at night," said Brent.
He told us the first of only three pre-season games was last Friday (August 13) against Atlanta.
The Titans are then to travel down to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a pre-season game against the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.
"Then we finish up with a game at home against the Chicago Bears with final cuts from 90 down to 53 man roster for week one," said Brent.
He had signed on with the Titans just a few days back, "so things are starting to become more normal here and get into the flow of training camp."
We'll make every effort to keep you updated.
