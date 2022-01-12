Of the 908 students enrolled in Fall 2021, 177 were named to Williston State College’s President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List.
Students who earned a 3.8 grade point average (GPA) or higher while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Students who earned a 3.5-3.79 GPA while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the Dean’s List.
Being on either list also makes students eligible to become part of WSC’s Alpha Rho Iota Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), a national honor society.
To maintain eligibility, each student must enroll in a minimum of twelve credit hours per semester and keep an average of 3.30 GPA while attending WSC.
President’s Honor Roll
- Emily Alton
- Oskar T Arnegard
- Mary G Baldwin
- Terhyn Marie Barlow
- Kristi Ann Bartlett
- Andrew Baum
- Jennifer Borgialli
- Stephanie L Brackey
- Joeseph James Briese
- Riley E. Scott Christison
- Kadyn Ciara Clack
- Matthew A Danielson
- Shaylee Rae Dean
- Derek Brando Desario
- Nash Edward Dietz
- Stephanie L Dishon
- Fox Thomas Dodds
- Joseph Dube
- Isaac Ellingson
- Abby Ireland Engebretson
- Jaxon Cruz Filipenko
- Andrew Kevin Franson
- Kyna G Frazier
- Jude Louise Saguin Gabutan
- Savannah L Gerling
- Rachelle N Glaser
- Salena Kaye Gustaveson
- Taryn Lynn Hagler
- Oscar Jack Hargreaves
- Brayden Lee Heller
- Kaylee K Herrera
- Malia L Homola
- Jana Marie Horob
- Samantha D Houle
- Jake Huska
- Roy Richard Isom
- Julia D Jones
- Kiylee Mae Kellis Jr.
- Braden J Kindopp
- Malte Kuhn
- Sydney E Labatte
- Hannah Marie Landro
- Landon Lang
- Kylie P Larson
- Drew Robert Lebrun
- Camberly Aspen Lerbakken
- Xue Li
- Hayley Jayne Macdonald
- Alisha L Malaterre
- Logan Mathewson
- Mckyla Mayer
- Alissa Ann McCree
- Jaxon C Meyer
- Madison Ruth Miller
- Rebekah L Moore
- Jennifer Ann Neil
- Allison Nelson
- Brynn E Oppegaard
- Evelyn LM Padilla
- Thomas Patterer
- Jellie G Perez
- Frederick Benjamin Peters
- Kianna Kim Pilling
- Rachel Alicia Redekopp
- Samuel Rodriguez
- Jaydn Samuel Albert Roller
- Breanna Lee Schooley
- Nicole Selle
- Gabriel J Simon
- Alex Sims
- Spencer P Sloan
- Valerie Ann Snow
- Olivia Marie Squires
- Sasha Marie Stewart
- Laiken Michelle Sundheim
- Ali Swearingen
- Abigail F Tennant
- Joshua Paul Terrell
- Cesia Mireya Torralba
- Carlton John Turnquist
- Krystal Villalobos
- Logan Warkentin
- Reyanna S Wezell
- Dillon H Yoss
Dean’s List
- Laney Marie Anthony
- Morgan Barbara Aune
- Laila Naser Badwan
- Alexander L Bailey
- Brandi R Barlow
- Kalli A Bishop
- Jacob Cole Blackledge
- Peyton Grace Brown
- Amelia J Burke
- Audrey D Burman
- Albert Campos
- Jenna Ann Cikalo
- Cassidy Paige Damm
- Irene Maria Mariscal De Le Fuente
- Jayden Elizabeth Dillon
- Seth H Dodds
- Brooklyn Douglas
- Brandon C Edwards
- Terra L Ellingson
- Erin Erickson
- Jordyn A Erickson
- Elizabeth Hope Eslinger
- John L Falcon
- Faith Marie Faldalen
- Lylie R Foster
- Kobe Fredland
- Kaleb Jackson Goff
- Ulises Gonzalez
- Allyson A Grote
- Sophie Don Gunlikson
- Amanda L Haizel
- Drake Alexander Healy
- Halley Michelle Henry
- Keagan Donald Huravitch
- Sarajane Johnson
- Amberly Joe Kauffman
- Jordan Kelly
- Benjamin John Kleinknecht
- Hailey Paige Krieger
- Laiten R Lantis
- Alyssa Verlene LeBaron
- Paula Linn
- Elena Lunca
- Jasmine Shaniequa Lutes
- Hallie Dawn Macklin
- Luis Maria
- Terrena J Martin
- Colette Michelle Mattila
- James Cree-L Mattson
- Thaddeus James Mavity
- Joseph Oliver McCullough
- Greyson Andrew Mcdaniel
- Trevor Lucas Melby
- Hope Analyn Mettler
- Ryan H Morken
- Klaire E Morris
- Amber L Mueller
- Luke R Newman
- Alisha Marie Nichols
- Jace J Nickels
- Megan Rae Njos
- Blake Tallen Nordwick
- Dalton Otis
- Jessica Diane Pachel
- Derek A Palmiere
- Conor J Perrier
- Blaine R Peterson
- Ashley N Pichardo
- Katie A Pierskalla
- Joshua J Pitman
- Tessa May Price
- Tyson Collin Ray
- Alexis Christine Renner
- Josie Rosenquist
- Layni M Schieffer
- Megan Shimko
- Liza K Silva Brito Sr.
- Ava LaRen Smart
- Harmonie Jane Smith
- Rikki Jewelann Spellman
- Alexia D Spencer
- Rita K Squillace
- Michelle Stewart
- Justen Luke Tehse
- Ande L Turner
- Kayla G Voth
- Whitney Warner
- Shalan S Whigham
- Marie Alice Wold
- Josh Woodward