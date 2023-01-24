The Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD) hosted the Williston Chamber of Commerce's Coffee and Conversation meet and greet at the ARC, giving the community an chance to see what's coming and to ask questions.
WPRD Board President Kelly Heller, Executive Director Joe Barsh and Facilities and Programs Director Mackenzie Blume presented.
"We are here for the community in any way," Barsh said to start the meeting. "We have the resources to support community events and community groups. Our goal is to be transparent to get our information out there so people know who we are and what we do and what we are for. We want people to ask us for assistance and we want to be able to give clear and transparent answers on how we can help."
A hot topic of conversation was a change of membership policies at the ARC. When staff realized that families with several children were being deterred from joining due to finances, the ARC changed its membership plan so that families with more than two children will only pay the membership fees for two children.
"It's not about generating revenue, it's about generating health and wellness," Barsh said.
The ARC also announced its facility growth.
Blume said that she's been with WPRD for almost ten years and has been surprised with all the community members and businesses willingness to sponsor programs.
Community members gathered were also very curious about expansion plans for the Municipal Golf Course. WPRD put $75,000 toward remodeling the course with 80 new sprinkler heads, remodeling the clubhouse and other renovations, but currently has no plans to expand the course beyond its current nine holes.
"There weren't any plans to purchase any additional land or getting the wheels in motion on that," Heller said "Now, with the Williston Square Project and in ordering our boundaries of the golf course, we are kind of at the mercy of the Williston Square as to what we can do."
The final discussion point involved Williston Water World. The WPRD board signed its letter of intent to operate the water park attraction once it is completed. The tentative completion date is currently set for June 2024.