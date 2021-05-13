The former Sloulin Field airport site is starting to transform as crews begin work on summer projects at the site.
City Engineer David Juma said the work in the Williston Square this summer is mainly focused on constructing Third Avenue West from 34th Street West south to the future Second Avenue, building a new stormwater detention pond near the southeast end of future Second Avenue, and improving the stormwater detention pond north of 26th Street and the Glen Villa trailer park.
Additionally, he said there will be work on 26th Street to allow better flow for the stormwater from the street to the pond, which will require a partial lane closure on 26th Street near 12th Avenue.
Juma said there will also be grading work done on the future Second Avenue to generate the needed dirt to build Third Avenue and the Quick Service Retail lots that parallel the west frontage road. New water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, street lights, trees and landscaping will be included in the Third Avenue portion of the project. He added that the city does not intend to remove any unnecessary trees from the existing shelter belt on the south end of the Square property
All lane closures will be advertised by PSA and message boards prior to closure. Visit www.cityofwilliston.com for more information on roadwork throughout the season.