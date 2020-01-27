On Jan. 24 and 25, the Williston Wonderettes were in Grand Forks to compete in the North Dakota State Dance Team Championships and earned their first ever state crown in the Class A hip-hop category.
Beating out schools such as Davies, Bismarck, Valley City and Sheyenne in hip-hop, Williston also accomplished another first time feat for the program, qualifying for the state finals in three other categories; jazz, high kick and pom. In jazz, the Wonderettes took home a third place finish, and also took fourth in both high kick and pom.
Heading into the competition, eighth-year Wonderettes head coach Tia Hennix told the Williston Herald she was hoping her club could qualify for the finals in at least three categories.
“We’ve been coming in either first or second place in hip-hop in most of our competitions all year long, so we felt very confident in our chances for that routine, but we also wanted to make sure we brought our A game for the other dance routines as well,” Hennix stated.
The Wonderettes coach explains her club’s proficiency in hip-hop is due to the extensive preparation, timing and teamwork of all 11 Williston dance team members, which includes three seniors.
“We put alot of work into our athletic tumbling skills and stunts. The goal is for the entire team to move as one person or one unit, and it’s the event we’ve been training for the most,” Hennix adds.
Moving forward, the Williston dance mentor, who also helped guide the Wonderettes to a pair of national placing trophies in her coaching tenure, believes the success at state can help grow the program for years to come.
“When I competed in the 1990s, schools like Bismarck already had their dance programs in place, and I want to see Williston have that kind of longevity,” Hennix continued. “Hopefully, more girls and boys get interested in dance, and we can continue to grow our program here. I’m just so incredibly proud of the dedication and work ethic that everybody put into this team to make this a successful season.”