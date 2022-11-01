Panel - Paula Lankford, Lori Olson, Kenzi Brown, Dr Lindy Kirby, Dr Alyssa Suess, Dr. Audrey Kalil, Shelby Bruin, Helen Askim
Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Last week, the Williston Chamber of Commerce hosted the Women in Leadership (WiL) Expo at the Williston Grand Hotel and Convention Center in the hopes to provide a place to inspire and empower women.

Calli Thorne of Thorne Leadership opened the first session of the event with her Everyone Communicates, Few Connect program. Thorne discussed tools and tips on how to communicate effectively and efficiently while also being able to listen. Women came away from this session with ideas on how to relate to others, how to be authentic while also being charismatic and taking time to listen.

Dr Monica Mayer, Anna Nelson

Nelson is presented with a gift from Mayer


