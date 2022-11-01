Last week, the Williston Chamber of Commerce hosted the Women in Leadership (WiL) Expo at the Williston Grand Hotel and Convention Center in the hopes to provide a place to inspire and empower women.
Calli Thorne of Thorne Leadership opened the first session of the event with her Everyone Communicates, Few Connect program. Thorne discussed tools and tips on how to communicate effectively and efficiently while also being able to listen. Women came away from this session with ideas on how to relate to others, how to be authentic while also being charismatic and taking time to listen.
“We don’t always realize what a big part listening plays in communicating or connecting,” Thorne said. “It’s hard to listen to people without being distracted. Without noticing other things. Without your mind racing.”
Thorne continued to discuss ways to approach situations where communications and making connections are vital. She said that it comes down to being all about having an open mindset towards others and getting around preset opinions.
Participants were also able to hear from MHA Councilwoman Dr. Monica Mayer at the event about Diversity and Inclusion. Mayer talked about how her roots came from a matrilineal lineage and spoke about the lessons her mother taught her.
“You can lose everything in your life. Your home, your money, your land, your clothes, your kids, your bank accounts. But there is one thing that nobody can take away from you, that’s an education,” Mayer shared with the audience.
Mayer spoke about being strong and handling life. She mentioned the importance of understanding history and taking the time to learn all that one can. Mayer also talked about standing up for the community and addressing issues with logic and data so that goals are met and growth happens despite strife and hardship.
Mayer finished her session by presenting Williston Chamber of Commerce President Anna Nelson with a handmade satin blanket. This was done as a gesture of appreciation in being asked to come speak at the WIL expo.
Participants were introduced to Kathleen Neset of Neset Consulting for her keynote speech on the subject of Leading in a Male-Dominated Industry. Neset reflected on her upbringing and how she started in the industry. She joked that being raised around her brothers was training for working in the oilfield.
Neset shared that education was valued and encouraged in her upbringing.
Neset went on to talk about her experiences in her career and working in male-dominated industry as a woman geologist. Summing up her life as a geologist living and working in North Dakota, Neset shared various tips to help keep the audience facing forward some which included “keep it fair, keep it honest, keep your eyes open and keep it professional.”
Participants were able to interact with a panel of women from the community led by Paula Lankford. Questions and discussions were asked to the panel of eight women about their experiences in their chosen careers and industries and how they handle being in their roles and finding balance.
“Things don’t get easier,” Dr. Alyssa Suess told the audience. “You just get better at doing hard things.”
Helen Askim encouraged the women to step up and take the title with the job that they are doing.
At the end of the event, Chamber President Nelson shared that she hoped participants were able to leave the event having learned something. She said that she hoped everyone heard some encouraging words and gained more tools to be good employees, mothers, spouses and neighbors.
“I hope that they leave refreshed and energized, with new connections and new ideas that they will share with their colleagues, friends and families,” Nelson said.