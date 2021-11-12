The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Women in Leadership Expo, featuring a variety of local speakers focusing on leadership, technical skills, and professional development for women in every stage of their career.
The Expo kicks off on Nov 19 at TrainND Northwest, bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs and more to host panels on everything from personal branding to media and workplace culture. The Expo began as a Leadership Williston project, and has been ongoing for the last six years.
“This is an event for profession women, community leaders, business owners and any women who is looking to gain some professional development,” said Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann. “We’ve got a really great line-up of speakers, so there will be something for everyone.”
The WiL Expo’s keynote speaker is Danita Bye, a leadership and sales development expert who hails from North Dakota. Bye has been a Forbes Coaches Council contributing author, Harvard Business School MBA student’s sales coach, a TEDx speaker on Millennial leadership and a New York Times bestselling author. Bye will be discussing how women can step back in to leadership after the pandemic as well as how women can step up in to positions of leadership and positions of power.
Along with Bye’s presentation, there will be several breakout sessions focusing on numerous topics.
“Things like personal branding, social media and PR, human resources; as well as things like having a healthy workplace mindset, emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship,” Lordemann explained.
The day will conclude with an after hours social in partnership with the North Dakota Women’s Business Center, giving attendees a chance to learn more about their programs and meet some of the faces behind the organization. Lordemann said events like the Women in Leadership Expo are important for helping women step into leadership roles.
“Especially in this area , in the industries we have, we have a lot of male-dominated industries and we have so many professional women and community leaders that are women in this area, in Williston and in our community,” Lordemann said. “I think it’s important that we do what we can to help them step in to their leadership and learn what they can so that they can have a seat at the table, have a voice and step up within our industries here, so that their voice and perspective can be heard. This will give them the tools to be able to do that.”
Registration for the Women in Leadership Expo and a full schedule of speakers and panels can be found at www.willistonchamber.com/wil-expo.