The Professional Bull Riders announced the rosters for the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA presented by Monster Energy, and Williston native Stetson Lawrence was among those names.
Lawrence was named to the Team USA Wolves for the Global Cup, joining teams from Australia, Mexico, Canada and Brazil. Lawrence is reunited with teammate Keyshawn Whitehorse from McCracken Springs, Utah, who together have appeared at three prior iterations of the event. Team USA Wolves will be joined by the reigning Global Cup Champions Team USA Eagles. This year’s Global Cup will mark the first iteration of the event since 2020 when Team USA Eagles made history as the first nation to defend home soil.
At the PBR Global Cup USA, each team will be comprised of five competing riders, all selected by the nation’s coach. The one-day event will feature two rounds of competition, where three riders from each team will attempt one bull. Throughout those rounds, every rider from each team must attempt a minimum of one bull. Following the initial rounds, each team will select one rider to attempt the nation’s final bull in the bonus round. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA Champion will be the team with the top combined score through their seven outs.
Those rosters are:
TEAM USA EAGLES: Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas), Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas), Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas), Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah) and Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas).
TEAM USA WOLVES: Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota), Keyshawn Whitehorse (Navajo – McCracken Springs, Utah), Cannon Cravens (Cherokee – Porum, Oklahoma), Cody Jesus (Navajo – Window Rock, Arizona) and Dakota Louis (Cheyenne and Blackfeet – Browning, Montana).
TEAM AUSTRALIA: Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia), Ky Hamilton (Mackay, Queensland, Australia), Cody Heffernan (Singleton, New South Wales, Australia), Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia), and TBC rider.
TEAM BRASIL: Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, MS, Brasil), Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, SP, Brasil), Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, SP, Brasil), Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, SP, Brasil) and Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, SP, Brasil).
TEAM CANADA: Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta, Canada), Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada), Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada), Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada) and Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta, Canada).
TEAM MEXICO: Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar (La Punta, Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico), Edgar Durazo (Moctezuma, Sonora, Mexico), Javier Garcia (Baja, Mexico), Jorge Valdiviezo (La Mision, Mexico) and Francisco Morales (Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico).
This year’s coaches are: Ross Coleman (Molalla, Oregon) who will lead Team USA Eagles, Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Oklahoma) who will coach Team USA Wolves, Troy Dunn (Bloomsbury, Queensland, Australia) who will lead Team Australia, Robson Palermo (Rio Branco Acre, Brasil) who will helm Team Brasil, Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan) who will guide Team Canada, and Gerardo Venegas (Juarez, Mexico) who will pilot Team Mexico.