North Dakota was the 48th state to recognize Juneteenth this year in April, and the occasion has finally become a federal holiday all across the land.
But Williston was already celebrating the occasion and did so again this weekend at Harmon Park with a mixture of prayer, music and dance, food and historical presentations.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and, as of Thursday, is now recognized as an American holiday on June 19. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Day, which was established in 1983.
Juneteenth is recognized by many as the nation’s second Independence Day. While it has only just gained status as a federal holiday, it’s been celebrated for more than 150 years by African American communities across the country.
Its origins revolve around the Emancipation Proclamation signed Jan. 1, 1863, which declared enslaved people in the Confederacy free on the condition that the Union won the war. By the end of the Civil War, more than 200,000 black soldiers had joined the Union to help fight for their freedom, and they spread the word about the Emancipation Proclamation as they fought their way through the south.
Texas was among the last places that news of this proclamation reached. Texans learned of it on June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared that all slaves are free by Executive Order. From that surprising news was born the very first Juneteenth celebrations, which eventually spread out from Texas to communities across the nation.
Juneteenth events have typically included church services, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, and social events from dances to rodeo. Because of Jim Crow laws in many southern states, Juneteenth groups would often purchase plots of land in the city on which to safely celebrate the occasion. These were often called Emancipation Parks, and many of those parks still exist today.
In Williston, the celebration has been organized annually by Henry and Odessa Cox since 2019 at either Harmon or Spring Lake Park.
The event brings people from all walks of life together in Williston for food, fun and fellowship. To Sam Battle, a longtime participant and supporter, who is providing some of the catering for the event, it’s all about building community.
“The whole community is buzzed about it,” he told the Williston herald. “We had it at Spring Lake Park last year and this year we’re having three days instead of one. My whole church supports this and, you know, it’s just going to be a beautiful thing.”
Support from the community as a whole has been very strong for the event, Battle added, and it’s the kind of event that he believes builds bridges of understanding between the various cultural groups of people living in Williston, who hail from many different ethnic backgrounds.
“Everybody is coming,” he said. “It’s fellowshipping in the community. It just warms my heart because of how much support we do get form the community and to see just how many people support it.”