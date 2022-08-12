On Friday afternoon the future site of Williston Water World, the city's outdoor pool, was announced by the Williston Community Builders and the Pool Action Committee after much anticipation.
The new pool will be located west of Cutting Field along the bypass, on a donated piece of land from the City of Williston.
"The city is proud to be involved in this project," Mayor Howard Klug said.
Klug explained that through land negotiations with Williston Basin School District #7, as well as a land donation from the City of Williston that equates to approximately $1.3 million dollars, the project should have an easier route to being fully-funded. Klug also said that there is a shared parking agreement in the works with the school district.
Nick Lippert, President of the Williston Community Builders, explained that the Williston Water World project was born out of community outreach. He said that people were appreciative of the ARC and its indoor water park facility, but that an outdoor community pool is a staple of any thriving community.
Lippert shared that through fundraising and partnerships with other community organizations, most notably the Pool Action Committee, the project has approximately $3.25 million in funding in-hand. There is still fundraising to do, though.
The goal is to break ground next year and it all depends on fundraising, Lippert explained. The Williston Water World project is currently about halfway to its fundraising goal.
"We're looking, we're being aggressive, and we think that the community will stand up behind us like they have in all the other projects we've ever done," Lippert said.
Upcoming fundraising events that will directly benefit the Williston Water World include a golf tournament at the Links of North Dakota on September 2 and a free concert being held at Cutting Field on September 10.