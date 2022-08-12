Williston pool announcement

Mayor Howard Klug shaking hands with Nick Lippert, President of Williston Community Builders

 City of Williston

On Friday afternoon the future site of Williston Water World, the city's outdoor pool, was announced by the Williston Community Builders and the Pool Action Committee after much anticipation. 

The new pool will be located west of Cutting Field along the bypass, on a donated piece of land from the City of Williston. 



