Williston’s best and brightest were honored this week at the annual 20 Under 40 celebration.
The event brought together Williston young professionals from a variety of fields, from oil and gas and finance, to photography and healthcare. Each recipient was nominated and chosen for the work they do not only in their professional lives, but to enhance the community around them. Each honoree gives back to Williston in their own way, by donating to local charities and events or joining various boards and committees to help bring new attractions and enhancements to the area.
“This is all about the community,” Williston Herald Media publisher Clarice Touhey told the honorees. “Whether it’s 20 Under 40 or Best of the Bakken, people taking the time to put in the nomination, to write about you, it’s because they believe in you. They believe in everything that you do, and everything you do counts.”
This year’s honorees were: Dr. Christy Fischer, Kallie Bratlien, Rochelle Villa, Dubi Cummings, Shanda Harstad, Amanda Colebank, Kenzi Brown, Anna Wolf, Precious Roness, Dr. Ashley Lemere, Emily Ramage-Geltel, Lexi Halvorson, Tanner Stevens, John Geyerman, Elijah Black, Alex Johnson, Chris Decrescente, Evan Ritter, Hercules Cummings and Dr. Chase Theige.