The Williston Wonders hit singles, doubles, and triples at their first fall Sports kickoff event Monday night, a fun-filled evening with lots of laughs.
“It’s fun all the time and we laugh a lot. And I can help,” Williston Wonder athlete Victoria Guetzkow said. “I am going to hit the ball all the way out to the sign out there when I bat.”
The Williston Wonders is a free opportunity for people with any level of special needs to have some fun and meet new friends.
“Our goal of the whole thing is to keep it free. Giving people with special needs the opportunity to have some fun and meet new friends,” event coordinator Heidi Guetzkow said. “This is not just for special needs kids or adults; it is for everyone. We have parents show up, grandparents and siblings, family or friends — all are welcome to watch or join in the game”.
There is no registration needed to participate and all equipment is provided thanks to the Williston State College Tetons girls basketball team. The WSC team chose the Williston Wonders as recipients for their Christmas Giving Tree. This has supplied the Williston Wonders with most of their equipment and gift cards for pizza parties.
Guetzkow explained that the Williston Wonders do their best to adjust the games to match everyone’s ability level and no rules are followed.
The Williston Wonders run events from September through May. Events and practices are posted on the Williston Wonders Facebook page. Questions can be directed to the page or Guetzkow can be reached at 612-720-6515