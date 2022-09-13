Purchase Access

The Williston Wonders hit singles, doubles, and triples at their first fall Sports kickoff event Monday night, a fun-filled evening with lots of laughs.

“It’s fun all the time and we laugh a lot. And I can help,” Williston Wonder athlete Victoria Guetzkow said. “I am going to hit the ball all the way out to the sign out there when I bat.”



