Jessica George is no stranger to getting involved to help her community, and this last week she was at it again, hosting a hygiene and essentials drive for veterans.
George saw an opportunity posted by Thrivent Financial back in April to get involved with their Generosity program, Thrivent action teams. The program leads volunteers in meeting a need in the community, with resources provided by Thrivent.
Being involved in several community organizations in the past, George noticed that while food drives are in abundance, some necessities are often overlooked.
“What I’ve noticed is things like bathroom and hygiene essentials, laundry detergent, fabric softeners, and paper towels often get forgotten,” said George. “It’s still essential even though it’s not food. We can take a toothbrush and toothpaste for granted.”
After finalizing her decision to host an essentials drive, George had to decide on who to donate collected items to. In her research, George discovered that the Williams County Veteran Services Office had a pantry with items that area veterans could utilize.
George’s husband and several coworkers are veterans, so she decided this was the route to take.
“I had tons of people message me right away,” George said. She was blown away by the support of friends, family, and several people she works with.
George ended the drive on a Friday — another sentimental piece to the puzzle. A couple of veterans George works with would wear red every Friday, which led to her asking questions. She learned that a Marine Corps. family started the tradition of wearing red every Friday to honor the men and women who are deployed.
This first drive sparked an interest in George, and she plans to do more in the future. Her goal is to host at least two drives for essential hygiene items a year, with at least one of the drives benefitting veterans.
Aside from wanting to do good for her community, George said being an example to her daughters is a big motivating factor. She also explained that helping others is her way of giving back, as she was on the receiving end of charitable drives and help growing up.
George challenges others to get involved, either through Thrivent programs or in any way that strikes a passion.
“This is one of the most unique communities that I’ve ever lived in… we jump on board and we help whoever and that is one of the reasons I really want to give back to this community,” said George.
For more information on how to get involved, visit www.thrivent.com/generosity. .