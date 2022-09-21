Sandra Travis mugshot
Williams County Correctional Center

The State of North Dakota is charging a Williston woman, Sandra Marie Travis, with one count of felony child abuse and two counts of felony child neglect after an investigation was completed by the Williston Police Department on Sept. 7.

The affidavit for probable cause filed by the department outlines that a detective from the department began investigating a report of suspected child abuse and neglect involving Travis and her two year old daughter and three month old son.



