The State of North Dakota is charging a Williston woman, Sandra Marie Travis, with one count of felony child abuse and two counts of felony child neglect after an investigation was completed by the Williston Police Department on Sept. 7.
The affidavit for probable cause filed by the department outlines that a detective from the department began investigating a report of suspected child abuse and neglect involving Travis and her two year old daughter and three month old son.
When the detective arrived at Travis’ home, a linear burn was on the lower back of the two year old. The detective was also investigating reports of Travis withholding food from the three month old.
According to the affidavit, Travis explained that the burn must have occured when Travis was washing feces off of the child. The detective reports that a temperature of the hot water source in the home and it did not add up to being the cause of the burn on the child.
The detective put in the affidavit that Travis blamed the burn on hot water, but also changed the story to say that the burn occured due to Clorox wipes, other brands of wipes, a spatula, spanking, and her boyfriend — Brandon Ottsen, as well as Ottsen’s friends. The detective reports that the way Travis explained how the injury occured did not match the injury. The detective documented that the burn appeared to have bruising associated with it.
After the detective remained in Travis’ home for some time, the detective reports that Travis eventually admitted that the incident causing the injury occured on Sept. 5 when Travis took a hot pan that she was using to cook rice on the stove and struck the two year old with it, causing the burn and associated bruising.
The detective also reports that Travis admitted that she had been withholding food from her three month old saying it was because she wanted to get him a feeding tube. Previously, Travis had told the detective that the child would not eat and needed a feeding tube.
The detective reports that Travis had been posting videos on social media regarding the child’s purported feeding issues. One video showed Travis pulling a bottle out of the child’s mouth once he latched onto it.
After the in-home investigation, the children were removed from the home the same day. The next day, the children were taken to a medical checkup. The three month old boy was reported to be low on the growth chart and had a severe diaper rash. The two year old girl was found to have an asthma diagnosis, and was previously prescribed two medications to treat it. The detective reports that Travis admitted that she was not giving the child one of the medications even when the child was sick enough to need to be taken to clinic, saying that the medication made her attitude worse.
Travis was arrested and put into custody of the Williams County Correctional Center on Sept 16. A bond of $50,000 was set by a judge.
The State of North Dakota is charging Travis with Class B Felony Child Abuse for using a hot pan to cause burning and bruising on the two year old, Class C Felony Child Neglect for withholding food from the three month old with the intention to make medical personnel install a feeding tube, and Class C Felony Child Neglect for withholding asthma medication from her two year old.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19, a pretrial conference for Jan. 10, and a jury trial for Jan. 23.