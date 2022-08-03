Purchase Access

If you stroll around Williston, you might see businesses are having their windows painted, ready to welcome the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series teams to the community. 

Sam Rush, the artist behind many of the painted windows in town, teamed up with the Williston Chamber of Commerce to bring a fun mystery activity involving the painted windows, to be announced soon. 



