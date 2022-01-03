Williston welcomed its first baby of 2022, born at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center at 3:05 a.m. January 1.
Alfa and David Sanchez rang in the New Year by welcoming their new son David Sanchez II, into the world. David weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. David’s joins four older siblings, brothers aged 2 and 6, and sisters aged 8 and 12, who mom and dad said are eager to meet him. Alfa said baby David was a little late showing up for the holidays, coming a week later than expected.
“We were expecting him December, and were excited to have a Christmas baby, but that didn’t happen!” Alfa said. “But now we have a January baby!”
Alfa added that David’s brothers and father all have birthdays in January. A gift basket filled with baby essentials was presented to the family. The items were donated by Western Cooperative Credit Union, Upper Missouri District Health Unit and CHI St. Alexius Health. CHI St. Alexius Health Williston delivered 732 babies in 2021.
“It’s really exciting and heartwarming to see that different people from the community are donating for the New Year’s baby,” Alfa said. “We’re really honored. We weren’t expecting it and it’s a blessing. We’re very grateful.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, David and Alfa were unable to have visitors during their hospital stay, but said that they both were thankful for technology, which allowed them to video-chat with their other children and family members to show off their new addition. The proud parents praised CHI’s staff for all their work during the delivery and the care they received afterwards.
“Dr. Teuma, Dr. Kadum and the entire team were incredible. We felt welcomed and supported from the moment we walked in,” said Alfa and David Sr.
“We continue our commitment to delivering Williston’s future. Our dedicated team of nurses exemplify the core values of our organization showing compassionate care to all those seeking our services. I am honored to lead an extraordinary group of nurses and providers at CHI St Alexius Health Williston” stated Leona Lambert, Manager of Maternal Child.