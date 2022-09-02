The Links of North Dakota Golf Course

A beautiful day out at The Links of North Dakota Golf Course for the First Annual Williston Water World Golf Tournament Fundraiser. 

 By Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A hole in one was hit by the Williston Outdoor Pool Committee and Williston Community Builders Thursday when they hosted their first annual Williston Water World Golf Tournament at The Links of North Dakota to fundraise for the new outdoor pool “Dream Project.”

Golf Carts

Participants in the First Annual Water World Fundraising golf tournament take off in their carts. 

According to the event pamphlet, the projected budget shows the organization needs $7.5 million to complete the project. Before the golf tournament, the organization has received approximately $3 million of that goal, and they are looking to solidly funding by the end of 2022 to meet construction deadlines. The total amount raised at the tournament will be calculated and released at a later date.

Links Golf Course Fundraiser

Front Emily Ramage Geltel and Lexi Halvorson grilling and Taylor Dawson is in the golf cart providing drinks and food for the golfers.


Tags

Load comments