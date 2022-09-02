A hole in one was hit by the Williston Outdoor Pool Committee and Williston Community Builders Thursday when they hosted their first annual Williston Water World Golf Tournament at The Links of North Dakota to fundraise for the new outdoor pool “Dream Project.”
According to the event pamphlet, the projected budget shows the organization needs $7.5 million to complete the project. Before the golf tournament, the organization has received approximately $3 million of that goal, and they are looking to solidly funding by the end of 2022 to meet construction deadlines. The total amount raised at the tournament will be calculated and released at a later date.
In August, the City of Williston donated a piece of land west of Cutting Field for the Outdoor Water World to call home. The Williston Community Builders is looking to break ground in 2023.
Nick Lippert, President of the Williston Community Builders, explained that the Williston Water World project was born out of community outreach, but that an outdoor community pool is a staple of any thriving community.
“We are in the final stages right now of fundraising,” Williston Community Builders board member and voting member of the Pool Action Committee Emily Ramage Geltel told the Williston Herald. “If you are holding out and you want to donate to the Dream Project, by the end of the year please contact us.”
On September 10, the Williston Community Builders are hosting a concert featuring Nashville recording artist Ben Johnson at the future home of the pool — Cutting Field. Free will donations that will directly go towards to water park will be accepted at the gate and all ages are welcome.
For sponsorship inquiries, contact Emily at 701-570-7838 or by email at emily@ndrglaw.com.